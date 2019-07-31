Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has passionately appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently appoint a substantive Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

President of the Youth Council, Comrade Almustapha Abdullahi Asuka, who made the appeal said that the situation had stagnated the development of young people in achieving the best of their talents and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: “The leadership of NYCN wishes to use this opportunity to call on President Buhari to use his veto and office in doing the needful as regards the appointment and conferment of a substantial Director-General for the NABDA, Abuja.

“This NABDA was established in November 2001 in recognition of the importance of biotechnology to national development. It is been supervised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to implement the policy aimed at promoting, coordinating, and setting research and development priority in biotechnology for Nigeria.

“Based on this premise, the programmes of the agency are structured in line with the international standard bearing in mind the development of local technological contents.

“Our call becomes imperative aa a certain Acting Director General/Chief Executive Officer, who took second in an interview conducted recently, is allegedly lobbying to subvert the outcome of the interview so that he can continue to serve on acting capacity of NABDA.

“Available evidences shows that the said DG has over stayed in office with no meaningful or physical impart thus retarding the growth and development of the agency.

“This also goes to other agencies and institutions of government whose actions stunt the development of young people in achieving the best of their God-given talent and contributing to the growth of Nigeria economy.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science & Technology and other management staffs of the ministry involved in the interview need to clear the air on why the delay in confirming the right person for the job after using the tax-payers money and resources to conduct interview to select the best hand to administer;the agency.

“We call on President Buhari, a man of impeccable character and integrity, to use his fiat of office to correct this abnormality by confirming the appointment of a subbstantial Director General for the agency.

“As young people who appreciate the importance of biotechnological revolution; we will not fold our arms and let NABDA follow the normal narrative of a failed project,” the youth council noted.