AUGUST 12 is a day set aside yearly to celebrate the International Youth Day (IYD), and expectedly, burning issues that concern young people are brought to the fore. The theme for this year – Transforming education – is so appropriate given the present state of the education sector in the world’s most populous black nation. It’s high time the government took a critical look at how to improve our system of education, reviewing the curricula to ensure education received is relevant, providing conducive learning environment with modern facilities, motivating and training the teachers, and implementing policies that will generally raise the fallen standard of education in the country. Another issue of great concern is the need to reduce the notoriously high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Even though August 12 is a public holiday in Nigeria and we are in a festive mood, it would be wisdom for us to add cerebration to our celebration. If we truly desire the greatness of this country, we really need to think seriously about the future of our young ones who are often referred to as the leaders of tomorrow. The pertinent question is this – in what specific ways are we preparing our youths? How relevant is the education they are getting? Why are some well-to-do parents sending their kids to study abroad? Why is Nigeria still topping the list of countries with the highest number of out-of-school children? Is there any clear-cut plan that is currently being executed to ensure our youths become globally competitive? These are questions state commissioners of education and our prospective Minister of Education need to give a serious thought to.

As contained on its official website, the United Nations gave a well-researched background information and rationale for this year’s theme: “The theme of International Youth Day 2019, “Transforming education”, highlights efforts to make education more relevant, equitable and inclusive for all youth, including efforts by youth themselves. Rooted in Goal 4 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” – International Youth Day 2019 will examine how Governments, young people and youth-led and youth-focused organizations, as well as other stakeholders, are transforming education and how these efforts are contributing to the achievement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

“Statistics remind us that significant transformations are still required to make education systems more inclusive and accessible…making education more relevant, equitable and inclusive is crucial to achieving sustainable development.

Idowu Omisore,

Lagos.