Winner of the BBNaija Season 5 Lockdown, and Star rapper, Olamilekan Mussoud Al-khalifa, popularly known as Laycon, has identified sports as one of the best ways to engage the youths productively, especially at the grassroots level.

He stated this during the Ashiribo final football tournament held recently at Iyana Era area of Lagos.

Laycon, who featured as a guest artist at the event jointly put together by Waste to Wealth Recycling Company Frapapa Betting Company, said he had been looking forward to a productive youth engagement since he left the BBNaija reality show.

He commended the organisers of the event, saying, “Supporting grassroots tournament is a wonderful initiative by the organisers. Since I left the BBNaija, I have been looking forward to engaging the youths in activities that are productive and sport is one of such avenues. We all know that football brings people together in Nigeria, so shout-out to the Nigerian youths. The sponsors of Waste to Wealth and Frapapa Bet are obviously youth-oriented. They should keep on with the good work.”

On his part, Waste to Wealth Recycling boss, Obieze Kelechi, who was represented by the Organising Committee Chairman, Ehigie Osagie, urged the youths to identify their talent and follow it. He said: “When we were boys, we used to play football. So, we thought about giving back to the society, and hosting a tournament. There’s hope out there. Just identify what you are good at and put your efforts to it.