From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of Nigerian youths under the aegis of Youths Earnestly Demand for Goodluck Jonathan 2023 has called on the former president to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group also called on stakeholders across the country to rally support for him to return to Aso Rock.

The group’s position was contained in a statement jointly signed by Teddy Omiloli (national chairman), Hauwa Nana Isah (national women leader) and Christopher Bidi (youth ambassador) at the end of a two-week South South consultation tour which ended on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

According to the group, Nigeria needs someone like Jonathan who is detribalised in nature to unite the country and save it from imminent collapse.

They argued the former president’s soaring reputation in Africa as a peace ambassador and his calm disposition makes him the best man to occupy Aso Rock in 2023.

The group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for working in tandem with Jonathan to bring about peace in the continent.

The statement read in part: “We Nigerian youths under the umbrella of ‘Youths Earnestly Demand for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan 2023, wishes to call on all stakeholders, youth groups in demanding Nigerians to support the great South South son, former president Jonathan to complete the task of building Nigeria on a sound constitutional framework which he started with the constitutional conference.

“We also plead that all stakeholders, royal fathers and youths of South South should with one voice rally together to negotiate, support, and work assiduously with other stakeholders across Nigeria for this great son of the region, Jonathan, and return him as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 to complete his tenure.

“Jonathan is a father, leader, a unifier, peace builder and our hero of modern democracy in Africa.

“It’s no doubt, our dear country, Nigeria, is going through tough times and needs a leader that has grown above all divides both political, religious and tribal divides, to foster a government of national unity as this will save the nation from further collapse.

“The support Jonathan is giving to the African continent in fostering peace in distressed African nations and his love for God, Nigeria, Africa and humanity made us consider him as the best man to take up the job of rebuilding Nigeria in 2023.”