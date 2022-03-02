From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of young Nigerians, under the auspices of #TakeBackNaija# Movement, has promised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of 10 million votes at the 2023 presidential election, should the opposition party give its presidential ticket to former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

The group National Coordinator, Ali Mohammad, who stated this in Yenagoa after an interactive session with youth groups and other stakeholders ahead of the party primary, pleaded with the PDP leadership to consider Obi as the presidential standard bearer, considering the fact that what is at stake in 2023 is beyond party politics, but a case of rescuing Nigeria from imminent collapse.

Mohammad said Nigeria was in dire need of a competent leader who has track records of integrity in public office, after the current All Progressives Congress disastrous seven years that have seen the country crumbling in virtually every sector, including the oil and gas, where the nation’s economy revolves.

According to him, #TakeBackNaija# Movement is already mobilising young and qualified Nigerians across the nooks and cranny of the country to join the movement, saying the group has identified Obi as the best presidential material in the party currently.

The group, therefore, called on PDP to adopt him as its consensus candidate ahead of 2023, stressing that Obi has what it takes to turn the tides of the country around for good based on his past records as Anambra State governor, and, most importantly, his vast knowledge on economic policy, good governance, and purposeful leadership, which is what the country is lacking at the moment.

The group also noted that PDP has a track record of ensuring equity and justice since its formation and, as such, should use the opportunity to give the South East (a sub-nation of over 51 million persons) the sense of belonging, having not had the opportunity to produce either a president or vice president since the return of democracy in 1999.

While pointing out that Obi is the most popular candidate among the Nigerian youths, as well as the elite, it added that he is acceptable across the six geo-political zones that are yearning for a credible, visionary and passionate leader, who will transform the fortunes of the country, once given the opportunity.

It decried that many Nigerians have lost confidence in the ageing and recycled politicians fielded by political parties which accounts for voter apathy from the youths.

This, the group declared, would change if Obi is on the ballot as the PDP standard bearer which would motivate youths across party lines to vote in the 2023 presidential election.