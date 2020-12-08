From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Members of the Arewa Youth Consultative Council (AYCC) has threatened mass action to cause President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and the service chiefs.

The Council alleged that Fashola had abandoned Federal roads in the North, particularly, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Exressway, which they claimed had become a death trap.

AYCC National President, Zaid Ayuba Alhaji, who addressed journalists at the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training (Mambayya House), decried activities of Boko Haram, kidnappers, bandits, cattle rustlers and armed robbers, despite billions of naira that had been sunk for security.

The youth asked the Federal Government to take immediate steps to crush the reign of insecurity, kidnappings and killings of any form in the region.

“This should be accompanied by favourable government policies, more efforts should be made to cushion citizens’ hardship and ensure that the present ASUU strike is immediately suspended, “ they stated.

“As youth, we demand that the Service Chiefs be changed immediately and government should appoint competent younger ones with the required energy, vigour and zeal to curb insecurity as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the contribution of the service chiefs over the years, let others come and apply different strategy to attain different result,” they stated.

They asked the government to also set up an “Antiterrorism/Kidnapping Volunteer Force (ATKVF)” in all the 19 States of the North that would accommodate every active youths in all villages.

“The government should approve the use of proper weapons by all volunteer forces and Civilian JTF, including vigilance groups, but under the strict training and monitoring of military and other law enforcement agencies,” they said.

The group also asked the Federal Government to compensate all victims of insecurity in the region from 1999 to date.