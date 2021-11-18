From Gyang Bere, Jos

Youths Earnestly Ask for Tinubu (YEAT), a pro-Tinubu group, has thrown its weight behind a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a potential candidate for president in 2023.

YEAT National President Nimjul Nansak Pennap, who spoke to reporters in Jos on Thursday, said that the group will campaign across Nigeria to drum support for ex-Governor Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said that Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has what it takes to sustain the strides of President Muhammadu Buhari in tackling insecurity, corruption and make life better for the average Nigerian.

‘The group was initiated to drive Tinubu’s presidential ambition in the next general elections. We will go across the country to mobilise support for Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari,’ Pennap stated.

He added that Tinubu is an experienced leader who has endeared himself to Nigerian youths, and expressed confidence that Nigeria needs Tinubu to lead the post-Buhari era.

‘Tinubu is eminently qualified for the presidential position, Tinubu is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the country.

‘Tinubu has worked so hard for the APC, he is not new to global politics and will certainly apply his extensive networks to project Nigeria’s image as well as boost the economy of this nation,’ he said.

He called on Tinubu to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

‘We have identified Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a patriot in words, in action, and indeed, a leading light among the people. He is a detribalised Nigerian with a national outlook, an accomplished politician and a seasoned administrator.

‘I, as the national president of this group, alongside my members would mobile thousands of youths to the streets to call on Tinubu to contest the 2023 pesidential elections,’ Pennap declared.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .