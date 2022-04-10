From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The leadership of Nsukka Youths General Assembly (NYGA), an apex body for youth organizations in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu state has condemned the violent invasion and attack on some people at the Nsukka Local Government’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended monthly meeting on Saturday by suspected thugs.

NYGA said this in a statement issued in Nsukka on Sunday, signed by Omeje Callistus, National Publicity Secretary of the youth body Omeje Callistus captioned “No To Violence In Nsukka Land.”

The group said that they received the news of violent invasion of extended PDP party meeting in Nsukka LGA on Saturday with shock and disbelief, warning youths from the area to resist from being used as political thug.

The statement partly read, “the leadership of Nsukka Youths General Assembly received the news of violent invasion of extended PDP party meeting in Nsukka LGA in shock and disbelief.

“It’s quite unfortunate and regrettable that some people still play mundane politics of thuggery in 2022 and more worrisome that Nsukka Youths even after so many warnings and sensitisation still allowed themselves to be used in brutalising even our mothers for their Political pay masters who don’t see them as nothing useful but war animals.

“This is not what Nsukka is known for and we must do everything to stop selfish and desperate politicians from turning Nsukka to war zone.

“We condemn the ugly incidence in it’s entirety, urge law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice speedily and call for calm in Nsukka local government,” they said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The statement further explanation that” Ideas rule the world now, not fists, not arms and not violence of any kind and with the new electoral laws in Nigeria those that their political usefulness was built on nuisance and violence has been rendered obsolete and completely useless.

“Any politician that still uses thugs and violence should be resisted by all well meaning Nsukka people and all stakeholders must come together to combat this holistically before it degenerates to something worse.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is also unfortunate that a political party as big as PDP in Nsukka had no intelligence of the possibility of what happened yesterday and couldn’t mobilise security to repel the attack.

“NYGA once again uses this opportunity to plead with our Youths to resist the incentive to be used for violence and thuggery,” they said.

When contacted Mr Fabian Onah, PDP Chairman, in Nsukka LGA said that the issue at their party meeting on Saturday was as a results of misunderstanding.

“Yes there is a misunderstanding in that meeting which did not last up to five minutes before normalcy was restored and the meeting continued peacefully till the end.

“I am suprise to see reports in social media and some online media platforms that one party member was killed and many sustained injuries,” he said.

Though Onah declined to disclose what caused the misunderstanding, he said the party was on top of the situation towards resolving the problem, insisting that no life was lost.

However, a stakeholder in Nsukka PDP who pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that trouble started at the middle of the meeting when Dr Pat Asadu, representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South in House of Representative entered the venues of the meeting with his supporters.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun gathered that the violent that erupted at the PDP meeting on Saturday resulted in destruction of chairs and canopies at the venue of the meeting even as party members had to scale perimeter fence while scampering for safety.