From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of Nigerian youths under the aegis of Youths Earnestly Demand for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan 2023 has called on the former President to run for the 2023 Presidential election.

The group also called on stakeholders across the country to rally support for Jonathan to return to Aso Rock.

The group’s position was contained in a statement jointly signed by Prince Teddy Omiloli (National Chairman), Ms Hauwa Nana Isah (National Women Leader) and Mr Christopher Bidi (Youth Ambassador) at the end of a two-week South-South consultation tour which ended on Sunday 9th January 2022.

According to the group, Nigeria needs someone like Jonathan who is detribalized in nature to unite the country and save it from imminent collapse.

They argued that the former president’s soaring reputation in Africa as a peace ambassador and his calm disposition makes him the best man to occupy Aso Rock come 2023.

The group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for working in tandem with Jonathan to bring about peace in the continent.

The statement read in part“We Nigerian youths under the umbrella of ‘Youths Earnestly Demand for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan 2023’ wishes to call on all stakeholders, youth groups in demanding Nigerians to support the great South-South son former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to complete the task of building Nigeria on a sound constitutional framework which he started with the constitutional conference.

“We also plead that all stakeholders, royal fathers and youths of South-South should with one voice rally together to negotiate, support, and work assiduously with other stakeholders across Nigeria for this great son of the region, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and return him as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 to complete his tenure.

“Dr Goodluck Jonathan is a father, leader, a unifier, peacebuilder and our hero of modern democracy in Africa.

“It’s no doubt that our dear country Nigeria is going through tough times and needs a leader that has grown above all divides both political, religious and tribal divides, to foster a government of national unity as this will save the nation from further collapse.

“The support former President Goodluck Jonathan is giving to the African continent in fostering peace in distressed African nations and his love for God, Nigeria, Africa and humanity made us consider him as the best man to take up the job of rebuilding Nigeria come 2023.

“It’s on the basis of his uniqueness, calmness, wisdom and mature and diplomatic way of handling issues of national development that triggered our demand for his return to power come 2023, to salvage our dear nation.

“Furthermore, we wish to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for engaging Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in the peace-building process in Africa and showing great love to Dr Goodluck Jonathan and carrying him along in the nation-building process.

“The Nigeria Youth will not relent with our demand until our hero of democracy accepts the call for his return to power come 2023.”