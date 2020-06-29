Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A youth group drumming support for the governorship aspiration of Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has inaugurated its state and executive officers across 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

Coordinator of the group in Anambra North zone, Tochukwu Onyedibe, said the youths would take the message of Chief Moghalu to Ndi Anambra through sensitisation, advocacy and enlightenment movements across the state.

“The agenda of the group is to enlighten and educate the people at the grassroots on the clear mission and vision of Moghalu for a greater and prosperous Anambra State. The GYM is a pressure group that is geared towards the development of youth and for lovers of the progress of youth,” he said.

He quoted the Director General of Zimuzo Foundation founded by Moghalu as urging the youths to take the message to every doorstep in the state while inaugurating the Local Government Coordinators and Senatorial Directors executives of the group.

He said GYM would intensify its advocacy and sensitisation towards ensuring that Moghalu gets APC ticket and is elected in 2021 as governor of the state for good governance.

“When we enlighten the youth, they will defend their votes from political thugs and power mongers. We are ready to collaborate with any group or internal organisation that shares in our vision and objective,” he said.