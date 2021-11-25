From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Global Youth Skill Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation have pleaded with the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, to run in the 2023 presidential election.

The group hinged its appeal on the commendable giant strides he has recorded in the areas of infrastructural development in the state.

It further insisted that the country needed visionary leaders like Okowa to take it out of the shackles of poverty, underdevelopment and youth restiveness.

While revealing that it will mobilise Nigerians irrespective of political linings for the emergence of their preferred candidate, the group emphasised that what Nigeria needs is someone to unite the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Emmanuel Chuks Ozegbe, declared that Okowa’s inclusive government and passion for infrastructural development of the state has brought unity, peace,​ cohesiveness and reduced youth restiveness in the state.

‘We are calling on him to reciprocate the level of good governance and patriotism he has demonstrated in his state to the national level for the country to benefit and​ move forward.

‘We want to commend and salute the Delta State Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, for all his efforts in transforming Delta State through his numerous projects​ and reducing poverty and youth restiveness through his empowerment​ and skill acquisition programme as well as robust free healthcare delivery system in the state that has​ cared for the children, women and the aged.

‘He is a team player that carries​ everybody along without discrimination or exclusion. Before now, other governor’s of Delta State were concentrating on their immediate environment but Okowa has his projects scattered all over the three senatorial districts of the state.

‘So he is experienced, detribalised, educated and not learning on the job, if they are asking for someone to fix this country, I will nominate Gov Okowa​ and we will rally round him,’ the group noted.

Ozegbe equally urged Nigerians to rally around the governor for better delivery of democratic dividends.

Speaking further on youth restiveness, he called on the federal government to be more drastic in enunciating policies that will reduce violence among youths as well as encourage agriculture through incentives to the youths.

