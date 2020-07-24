A group, the Deciding Youths of Nigeria, has commended the campaign manifesto of the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for its meticulous plans on youth empowerment and the creation of jobs.

It promised to galvanize youths in the state to ensure Ize-Iyamu’s election.

Led by its leaders, Osagie Efe and John Steve, to a meeting with Pastor Ize-Iyamu at his private residence in Benin City, the group said the manifesto, titled ‘SIMPLE agenda’, contains realistic policy plans and efforts to create gainful opportunities for the youths of the state.

According to them, a careful study of the SIMPLE agenda manifesto which is available on the candidate’s website and has been a subject of a conversational online live stream programme on his social media pages, attracted them to Ize-Iyamu.

They announced their plans to collaborate with other youth groups in the state to galvanize other young voters and ensure the emergence of Ize-Iyamu at the polls on September 19 when the election is scheduled to hold.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, while receiving the youths, bemoaned the level of unemployment in the state and reiterated his plans to partner with other relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of formal and informal education in the state, provide good jobs, and attract impactful investments.