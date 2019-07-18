Felix Ikem, Nsukkka

Nsukka Youths General Assembly has promised to provide free labour to assist government and its agency in execution of state projects in their area.

Chairman of the group, Obetta Emmanuel, disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday, in Nsukka, when he led over 300 youths on voluntary work to clear the bush at the proposed site of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), College of Medicine, Igbo-ano Orba, in Udenu Local Government.

He said since Enugu State government decided to spread the faculties of ESUT to the three senatorial zones of the state by bringing ESUT School of Medicine to Enugu North, the youths in the area received it as a welcome development.

“We ‘re happy and satisfied on numerous achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration. We want to state our readiness to support his government.

“We’re ready and determined to protect all government projects and property in the zone.

“We’re ready to supply free labour, both skilled and unskilled. Among us, we have architects, civil engineers, structural engineers bricklayers etc.

“All we want is prosperity and progress in Nsukka and other zones of the state. We will also provide security in the site and assure the contractor of his safety, safety of his workers and materials,” he said.

Obetta commended the governor for bringing the medical school to the area, describing it as a legacy project. He, however, stressed that the group was eager to see the contractor that would be mobilised to site.

“We want to see this project start in earnest, we want to see contractor in the site, we have cleared the site and the site is ready; if there is any other thing they want us to do, they should not hesitate to let us know,” he said.

Enugu State Executive Council, in May, approved the return of ESUT to its original multi-campus structure as contained in its establishment documents during Chief Jim Nwobodo’s administration in 1980.

The council approved the building of ESUT College of Medicine at Igbo-ano Orba. When completed it will take advantage of the 400-bed specialist hospital currently under construction by the state government in the area.