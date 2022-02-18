From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Progressive Youth Movement (PYM) has vowed to resist imposition of any candidate that is simply too old for the chairmanship of All Progressive Congress (APC) , during the upcoming convention.

This is even as it has urged the APC caretaker extraordinary committee to stick to its promise to hold the National Convention on February 26th 2022.

In a statement signed by the leader of the movement, – Prince Mustapha Audu, the group commended President Muhammedu Buhari, party stakeholders, faithful and all aspirants at the upcoming convention for being very patient and tolerant of the continuous postponements and delays in conducting the convention.

The PYM statement read thus: “We believe that conducting the convention on February 26, 2022 will exhibit the sincerity and integrity of the Mai Mala Buni led caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee. “We also implore the committee to involve all stakeholders in the selection process for consensus candidates if the party decides to tow that line. As the majority stakeholders in the party, we expect that the caretaker committee will take certain factors into consideration when and if it decides to select a consensus candidate.”

The group said the future APC chairman must be healthy and agile, one that can be a bridge between the younger stakeholders and the elders in the party and a technology savvy chairman that understood that it is time to digitalise the party affairs.

Other qualities are a stern, sincere individual who believes in equity fairness and justice and who exhibits this in their day to day life; An accessible individual, one who has a plan for all party members especially the young stakeholders.

“We specifically implore the caretaker extraordinary committee not to bring any aged individual with a clear disconnect from the majority of members within the party.

“We will resist imposition of any candidate that is simply too old for the job, as we are venturing into an election year, it is imperative that we have an individual who is able to withstand the vigors and rigorous activities involved in partaking in a general election during a transitional government.

“We also implore our leaders to ensure that there are positions reserved for young stakeholders within the party. Those reserved positions will also be determined by young stakeholders.

“We believe in the APC and her capacity to conduct a peaceful rancor free convention where majority of her members are happy with the outcome.

“We continue to pledge our support and loyalty to our dear party the APC and we will continue to do everything to restore the APC to it’s original values which won the hearts of the Nigerian people in 2014.

“We entreat everyone with personal interest especially the governors to put the success of the party above everything else, because we are not ready to be opposition in 2023, we want to win all our elections easily.

“To ensure the success of the party it is imperative that the convention is transparent and equitable.”