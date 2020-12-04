The National Association Of Igbo Youths, an umbrella association of all igbo youth organisations across the country has hailed President Muhhamadu Buhari as the best friend of the south East in the history of Nigeria’s presidency.

This followed the recent release of huge sum of monies for construction and rehabilitation of roads projects particularly in the South East and other parts of the country.

The Federal Executive Council had approved N117 billion for projects which involved major road rehabilitations. Imo, Anambra and Enugu are some of the benefiting states from this array of road projects.

The group, in a statement by Chief Oliver Okpala and Chuka Nnanyelugo, national president and publicity secretary, respectively read: “We are particularly gracious and excited that the south east got a major chunk of this whopping amount…We hereby commend President Muhammadu bihari for their large-heartedness and magnanimous gesture which clearly signifies his love for the Igbo people.

“We make bold to say that the good gestures and goodwill which the Igbos have enjoyed under his presidency are unparalleled since the creation of Nigeria as an independent state. His actions portray him as the best friend of the south East geo- pllitical.zone and the Ignos generally as his love for the region has been overwhelming.”