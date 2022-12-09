From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) has berated the House of Representatives over its resolution on the new cash withdrawal limits introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earlier in the week.

The group, which consists of of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths, Middle Belt Youth Forum, said the House, which is controlled by the ruling ought not to kick against the policy of the federal government.

The House of Representatives had on Thursday, directed the CBN to rescind the policy forthwith, while the governor, Goodwin Emefiele was summoned to appear before the House next Thursday.

Nevertheless, the youth groups, at a press briefing, addressed by the secretary, Peter Abang, said the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, should be made to quit over the position of the Green chamber on the cash withdrawal limit.

According to him, “a legislative house headed by a member of the ruling party is not expected to be moving against government’s policies.

“For undermining the policy of the CBN, and by extension, that of President Muhammadu Buhari, which will help 2023 election and fight corruption, Gbajabiamila should be shown the way out.

“We, ethnic youth leaders, hereby endorse the CBN cash limit policy.”