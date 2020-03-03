Joe Effiong, Uyo

Nigerian parents have been accused of pushing their children into cybercrimes and other illicit acquisition of funds and assets which have negatively affected Nigerian image in the international community.

Participants at a 2-day summit with the theme Corruption and Nigerian Youth: A review of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Second Survey on Corruption in Nigeria 2019 which began in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday also drew a strong link between corruption, economic and political injustices.

The summit was organized by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) with the support of United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, (UNODC), the MacArthur Foundation, National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS), TUGAR, and the National Orientation Agency, (NOA)

According to them, billions of naira has been stolen in the country through cyber-related crimes, perpetrated by young people with tacit approval of their parents.

The participants noted further that “younger people should collaborate with stakeholders to checkmate cybercrimes and ensure perpetrators face the law. The social reform centres should be truly corrective, responsibilities should be given to youths to take responsibilities, make mistakes and learn through the curves.”

Consequently, they asked parents to take active measures in complementing government efforts at eliminating corrupt practices among the younger generation in Nigeria.

In his remarks, HEDA chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, said: “We bring together stakeholders with the focus on young people. Critical for us is the need to have young people taking over the campaign against corruption. We seek good governance and transparency in governance as conditions for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.”

He said to fight corruption, Nigeria needs to put the political and electoral system in order, saying Nigeria remains a classic example where corruption continues to stunt the country’s economic and political renaissance.

“It is for us to bring young people around the table to have the conversation on how to make Nigeria corruption-free,” Suraju said.

Equally speaking at the event, Prof Shehu Abdullahi of UNODC said young people should take an exceptional responsibility in the collective campaign against corruption.

Mr Ridwan Sulaimon, Nurudeen Ogbara and Dr Adebusuyi Adeniran made presentations on corruption and the younger generation of Nigerians. In the participants’ recommendations, the delegates called for high moral values and ethical standards among Nigerian youths to deal with the country’s floundering moral fortunes.

On Wednesday, the summit continues in Uyo with over 200 young people coming from the 36 states of Nigeria with the aim of mapping out effective strategies of dealing with corruption in the country.