Kelechi Hilary

A prominent youth leader in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has allegedly committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be Snipper.

The deceased , Ikechukwu Uzoma, a native of Mboke village, Dindi, Ihiagwa, Owerri, developed instant general body weakness after gulping the dangerous liquid substance and passed out before help could come .

Though no verifiable reasons had been given on why Uzoma took his life, but a witness disclosed that after reportedly taking the snipper, he started foaming in the mouth ,fell down and defecated on his body which attracted the attention of people around.

He was rushed to a private hospital at Nekede ,near Ihiagwa where he was confirmed dead by medical experts on duty .

Uzoma was a popular person in the area as he was involved in community politics before his untimely death.

When Daily Sun visited the community, people were seen gathering in groups, discussing the issue in hushed tones.

A man who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun that none could tell why Uzoma who was loved by the people took his life:” I can not say why he killed himself and no one here can tell you too. There is no suicide notes . All we know is that he drank sniper and fell down.We rushed him to the hospital and he was confirmed dead by a doctor .Who will tell us why he killed himself ? “.

Rivers State Police public relations officer, Orlando Ikeokwu , said he would get back to Daily Sun ,but he did not .

In a related development, Enugu State Police Command has rescued a student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, on Saturday after drinking poisonous substance suspected to be insecticide ( snipper) .

The Enugu State police public relations officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed in a statement made available on Sunday that the student was, however, responding to treatment.

Amaraizu said that the attempted suicide happened at 8.00 a.m. on Saturday.