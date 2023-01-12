The Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) Secretariat having merged Division 2 and Division 3 to create the Youth League as contained in the five years master plans approved by Nigeria Football Federation, has listed conditions for players’ registration for the 2023 season.

According to a statement from the media department, the NLO Secretariat will judiciously adhere to the registration procedures/guidelines aside from the regular procedures.

Having set an age limit of between 16-19, and as a way to checkmate age cheating, the NLO insists that all players to be registered for the Youth League must submit their Birth Certificates, Primary School Leaving Certificates and National Identification Number (NIN).

A payment of N200, 000 registration fee must be paid to the Nationwide League One bank account to enable clubs to obtain a registration code for access to the database. All clubs in the division must present their Certificate Of Incorporation as a football club, while any not on FIFA Connect will not be registered.

The NLO Secretariat also gave a firm warning that no club will be registered without payment of registration fees, as the window for payment closes on Monday March 6, 2023.