From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has promised to formally present the memo for the establishment of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the first quarter of next year.

Dare dropped the hint during the official unveiling of its maiden movie titled, ‘A Call to Service’, in Abuja last weekend.

“The timing of this movie would not have been better after weeks and months of debate on whether NYSC is relevant or not, whether it should die or continue and whether it is still serving the reason for its creation or should be scrapped.

“This movie will appropriately give the answer to the critics of this debate. After this premiere, this movie must travel all parts of this country and beyond because NYSC has come to stay.

“I thought I am a workaholic until I met my match in the DG, General Shuaibu. Sometimes he makes me feel guilty because of his dedication and approach to work. We have seen his impactful leadership and he has even made my job easier as a Minister because most time I call him to discuss an initiative, I will find out that he was already doing or has plans to start such programme.

“He would not have achieved it without the directors and staff of the Scheme. This movie is a rallying point for the Scheme and will ensure that the NYSC Trust Fund is eventually approved. Probably, by the end of the first quarter of next year, when we would have done everything necessary, I will present the memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund,” he promised.

The scheme officially unveiled the maiden movie titled, ‘A Call to Service’, as part of the innovative approaches of the present management to engendering a greater appreciation of the relevance of the Scheme.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Director-General, of the NYSC Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, described it:

“as an advocacy and sensitisation tool expected to influence greater commitment of stakeholders to their responsibilities”.

“The movie will encourage local and foreign-trained Nigerian graduates that are eligible for National Service to immediately make themselves available for service upon graduation as well as avoid infractions such as absenteeism, abscondment, and certificate forgery,” he said.

Speaking further he said that the role of NYSC in training and youth mentorship prepares them for future leadership responsibilities which have been appreciated by all and sundry.

“We not only make it responsive to contemporary national needs but also ensure adequate publicity for our programmes and achievements,” the DG said.

Assuring that the Scheme will continue to provide opportunities for corps members to develop their potentials, the NYSC boss, said: “we have produced several short films aimed at sensitizing the public on issues such as elections, safe blood donation, and campaign against open defection.

“We have established the NYSC National Cultural Troupe which is equally aimed at developing talents of the corps members in drama and cultural performances.

“Since its establishment, NYSC National Cultural Troupe, now commercialised has performed at both formal and informal functions, dazzling its audience with an outstanding display of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Former Head of State and founding father of NYSC, General Yakubu Gowon, in his goodwill messages, commended NYSC Management for providing enabling environment for the corps members to discover

Represented by a member of NYSC National Governing Board, Yusuf Nalado, General Gowon recalled that his administration’s decision to establish the NYSC has paid off judging by numerous achievements the Scheme has recorded in almost five decades of its existence.

While urging the corps members to continue striving to consolidate on the achievements of the Scheme’s mandate, he said: “I call on Nigerians to continue to support the Scheme to sustain the achievement of its mandate.”

The three-hour movie which was produced by an ex-Corps Member, Jairuspaul Osazuwa, directed by Emmanuel Eyaba featured Pete Edochie, Toyin Abraham, Belinda Effah, Anita Asuoha (real Warripikin), and other Nollywood stars.

