Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded arrangements to collaborate with the African Development Bank Group (AFDB) to alleviate and enhance the engagement of youths in sustainable socio-economic activities.

The Minister, Sunday Dare, made the disclosure when he received in audience a delegation from the African Development Bank Group, on a business development mission in Nigeria.

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, the Minister stated that the ministry has purposely and deliberately rolled out several implementable programmes that would commit the youths to acquire vocational skills in identifiable occupational fields for job creation and wealth generation.

“These initiatives is in furtherance of entrenching the present administration’s mandate of lifting hundred million Nigerian youths out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“The partnership from the AFDB would be mostly cherished to assist and add to the commitment and milestone achievements recorded in youth development by this administration.

“These programmes when implemented consistently and sustainably would take the youths out of the streets, drawing similar paradigm to tested evidences in France, which deliberately introduced Night Leagues, the national youth games, Digital Online youth assembly etc.

In her presentation, the leader of the AFDB delegation, Doroba Hendrina commented that the primary objective of their visit to the Ministry is to explore possible ways of collaborating in developing youth potentials.

“The AFDB corporate plan is to devise strategies of linking the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, SMEDAN in areas of similar functions, participating in stakeholders meeting being chaired by Ministry of Finance, and working on improving previous efforts which does not prioritize human capital development,” she said.