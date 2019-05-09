Super Eagles’ new sensation, Samuel Chukwueze has vowed to continue to work hard on his game, despite being named the Most Valuable African Player U-20, AOIFootball.com reported.

The 19-year-old, who was named the12th Most Valuable Teenager is valued at €35 million, he told AOIFootball.com that he remains humble with the latest achievement.

“It’s always a pleasure for me to see my name being mentioned among the best at what I do.

For me it’s a privilege and I want to continue doing my best to ensure I even keep getting better.

“It’s been a good first season for me as a professional and I want to ensure I keep giving my best on the pitch to ensure I finish the season on a good note,” Chukwueze concluded.

The Villarreal star remains a target of top European clubs this summer, with the Yellow Submarines, stating that only a club record transfer fee will tempt them into parting ways with the young Nigerian.