The Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP and the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has decried the continued castigation of Nigerian youths, insisting that what they needed was support.

Obi spoke yesterday at the African Economic Congress held at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Answering questions from the youths and young entrepreneurs, Obi said due to the cumulative effects of bad leadership, basic things that would aid young ones to succeed were sadly absent, thus forcing Nigerians to seek greener pastures in other countries.

He strssed the need for youths to remain focused, saying it was an attitude they must cultivate as one of the factors for success. I

“Remain focused at all times, even when the combination of economic, social and political factors are pushing you towards failure. Do not, for any reason, remain where they dropped you.”

Obi said failures in businesses were not necessarily negative, but part of the experience that would help them do better in future. He revealed that some organisations deliberately engaged those that have ran failed businesses, in the belief that they were conversant with factors that make businesses fail.