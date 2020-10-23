The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations ( NACOMYO) has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to embrace peace and dialogue in the interest of the national development.

The advice is contained in a statement jointly signed by NACOMYO National President, Sani Maigoro and National Secretary General, Mas’ud Akintola on Friday in Ibadan.

”The demands of the protesters are legitimate and can only be implemented successfully under a peaceful atmosphere,” the council said.

The council described the hijacking of the protests by hoodlums who unleashed terror on innocent citizens as unfortunate and preposterous.

”The youths are mostly at the receiving end of the unrest. We urge the actors to vacate the streets to give room for dialogue and negotiation,” it said.

The council sympathised with the victims of the protests, their families and prayed for quick recovery for those hospitalised. (NAN)