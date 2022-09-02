From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Speaker, Edo State Youth Parliament, Rt Hon. Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, has called on youths across the Africa countries to be actively involved in the political activities in their various countries rather than taking the back seat.

He made the call at the African-Asia Youth Forum in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Hon. Uwagboe said the youths should make themselves available to be mentored by the elderly who have seen it all in politics.

Uwagboe said the so-called elderly cannot compel the youths to be involved in politics rather they (youths) will be the ones who will make the move and be willing to learn from their wealth of experiences on how to govern their respective countries.

Uwagboe said while the youths make themselves available to be tutored, their rights and privileges should not be undermine noting that the importance of youth development and empowerment are keys in driving sustainable development in Africa as the future of the continent belongs to them.

Speaking further at the event which drew delegates from all parts of Africa and the Middle East with discussions around IT, agriculture, climate, leadership development in Africa, the Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, urged the African youths to surpass the achievements of their political elders and make the continent great again.