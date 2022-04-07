An energy law expert and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (ARISP) of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Prof. Damilola S. Olawuyi (SAN) has called on stakeholders in public and private sectors to urgently address barriers that hinder active youth engagement and representation in governance, leadership, and entrepreneurship development at all levels in the country.

The senior lawyer, who is also co-Chairman of the Legal Education Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), made these remarks at the 1st Young Lawyers’ Forum organised by the NBA Ikere Branch in his honour.

Themed “The Search for Sustainable Economic Development in Nigeria and the Role of the Young Lawyer” the event was organised to recognise Olawuyi’s trailblazing achievements as the youngest academic Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and his enormous contributions to youth empowerment, mentoring and legal education in Nigeria and beyond.

Moderated by a mix of current and past leaders of NBA, the event featured insightful presentations from senior lawyers, including the Chairman of the occasion and Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda SAN, Dr. Doyin Awoyale who delivered the keynote lecture, Oludayo Olorunfemi, Executive Secretary Ekiti State Mortgage Board, the Chairman of the NBA Ikere Branch, Kikelomo Owolabi, and other panel discussants including Ayokunle Ogunleye, Michael Olaniyan, Adefolaju Ayobioloja, Dr. Ifeoluwa Olubiyi and a host of others.