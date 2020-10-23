Okwe Obi, Abuja

Crude oil merchants under the aegis of Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), has implored the Federal Government to carry out comprehensive economic reform, in ensure job creation for the youth now protesting against bad governance.

It further appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to down tools and dialogue with government, noting that the massive destruction of infrastructure would widen the poverty gap. This was contained in a statement jointly signed yesterday, by its Chairman, Board of Trustee Bishop Udo Azogu, Secretary, Professor Eyo Etim, and Imo State Chairman, Chibunna Ubawuike.

According to them, “We call on the Federal Government to carry out sweeping institutional reforms in all facets of the economy to enable inclusive governance based on equity and justice.

“OMPALAN admits that the nation’s infrastructural decay has been accentuated by widespread corruption across the polity. The demands of the protesting youths are genuine.

“OMPALAN calls for immediate cessation of the nation-wide demonstrations in view of Government’s endorsement of the initial 5-point demand by the protesters. “This will enable Government to fully deploy its machinery to attend to the demands of the protesting youths without distractions.

“It will also close the door to miscreants desiring to use the occasion to cause a breach of constitutional peace and order as is being witnessed across the country.

“OMPALAN is disturbed that the good intentions of the protesting youths are gradually being hijacked by aggrieved politicians who are now calling for regime change.“This is not acceptable. Those opting for regime change should be patient and use the ballot box in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to actualise their demands.

“The association calls on State Governors to support democratic structures such as state houses of assembly, state judiciary and elected Local Government administrations enjoy full financial and administrative autonomy in order to enable these institutions of governance contribute to the democratic process to strengthen corporate governance in Nigeria.”