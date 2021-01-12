From Romanus Ugwu and Abraham Hanna, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, have apologised to Nigerians over the unimpressive outings of the underage national teams recently.

Speaking separately to Daily Sunsports at the NFF new secretariat at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and Eguavoen, however claimed that many factors accounted for the performance of the teams including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the outing, Eguavoen, former Super Eagles captain and coach, said: “I must confess that we are now hanging on faith in the outcome of the game between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. We hope that Cote d’ivoire will come out of their best to take on Ghana, which I know will not be easy. My impression is that it is a blessing in disguise especially as it is a developmental programme.

“There are many factors that can be responsible for the outcome of a team in a tournament. So many things can affect performance. Weather, pitch and even the COVID-19 pandemic.