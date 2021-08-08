From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr Uche Ogah has identified youth unemployment as Nigeria’s major challenge which must be tackled frontally.

Ogah spoke in Umuahia at the weekend during a two-day training and empowerment workshop for 60 photographers in Abia State, organized by Mr. Fawole Oluwadamilare, the special assistant on documentation to the Minister of Mines and Steel , Chief Olamilekan Adegbite.

Represented by the Chief of Staff in his office, Kelechi Ekugo, Ogah assured that no matter the enormity of the youth unemployment challenge, new avenues were being explored to tackle the problem.

He commended the organisers and participants for the successful workshop while urging the photographers to apply everything they studied in improving their professionalism.

Organizer of the training, Oluwadamilare explained that his love for photography and the creative sector inspired his decision to organize the program, adding that the training kicked off in Nasarawa State recently and would be held in every geopolitical zone of the country.

Oluwadamilare charged the photographers to utilise the trainings they received towards transforming their professionalism, while noting that more 300 persons would be benefitting from the workshop by the time it was concluded.

The special assistant commended the Minister of Mines for encouraging his pet project, while urging Nigerian youths to grab for good creative opportunities around them.

The President of Abia State Professional Photographers Association, Mr Dende Enyide described the workshop as the best thing to happen to his members as according to him, “our mental horizon has been enlarged through this two-day training and we request that this experience be repeated for us in no distant time”.

He appealed to Dr. Ogah to come to the aid of his members by donating a bus to them to aid their mobility as well to extend financial support to their 2021 photographers celebration.

Meanwhile, Mr Chibuike Onyediako won a modern canon camera for submitting the best photo shot while two other participants Okechukwu Magnus and Paul Ogah also received photography materials from Oluwadamilare.

The workshop, tagged “beyond light and shadow”, was used to prepare the participants against unemployment challenges in Nigeria.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.