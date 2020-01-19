The alleged gruesome murder of Favour Dailey-Oladele by her boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko, trended recently. Favour, a final year student of Theater Arts, Lagos State University (LASU) was allegedly murdered for ritual purposes. News of the incident elicited wide condemnation. The confessional statement that detailed what happened to poor Dailey-Oladele is a true reflection of man’s inhumanity to man. To think that a supposed boyfriend planned and executed the death of his own girlfriend is out of this world. That he took up a pestle to smash his innocent girlfriend’s head while she was sleeping, just for him to perform money ritual not only blood cuddling but also beastly.

Favour’s journey to a gruesome end began when Owolabi complained to his evil ‘pastor’ friend how tough things were for him the best advice the white garment church pastor offered was for him to bring his girlfriend for ritual purposes, and he did. The pastor sold the idea, provided the pestle and became the butcher that dissected the victim’s body, to harvest her organs and prepare an edible concoction.

Well, if after the police investigations Owolabi and his pastor were found guilty, a small portion of hell would wait for the self-acclaimed pastor. I have imagined the excitement and fun when the alleged criminal, Owolabi, invited Favour to accompany him to Osun State. Apparently, she would have thought it was one of those flings lovers engage in while dating. She had no inkling of what awaited her. She had apparently hoped to regale her friends with tales of the romantic tryst with her boo, after returning from Osun State. Poor Girl! Only if she had known she was travelling with a human demon and would not return to tell the story of the romantic escapade with Owolabi.

Now, to think that Owolabi’s mother ate the concoction prepared with Favour’s organs is a story for another day. Clearly, the land is bleeding with blood, very red blood everywhere. The land is no longer green but red. The hands of Owolabi’s mother, Owolabi himself and the evil pastor, who are alleged to be the culprits in cannibalistic incident are stained with blood. Blood ritual is not acceptable in this part of the land. The Oladele family ended the year, 2019, soaked with the tears of the pain of losing their daughter.

Interestingly, one thread runs through most of the girl-child killings and that is the quest to get rich fast. If Owolabi and his team of heartless money mongers had succeeded in their devilish plans, he would have been one of the happening big boys on campus with other girls flocking around him like bees after nectar, not knowing the source of his wealth.

As the bible says, the love of money is the root of all evils, and it is what drives devilish acts. Money is good and solves quite a lot of problems but the speed with which the young ones are getting into criminalities with brazen audacity to make money should be a societal concern. When and how did the country descend to this level of inhumanity, all in pursuance of money? Who is competing with who? How did the spirit of contentment disappear from the present generation? It is so disturbing that these characters are planning to be the future leaders of the nation, who would occupy high places in government, the judiciary, executives, become entrepreneurs, leaders of thought in various fields of life with this sort of mindset, attitude and outlook should disturb all.

At just 23, a young boy whose academic excellence should be his primary focus decided to end his life in such a nasty manner. After the investigations, when judgment is finally handed down to him, I am sure the effect of the high substance he allegedly consumed would clear off and he would face life’s harsh reality. In the first place, he has lost his freedom since he was apprehended and would remain an alleged murderer all the days of his life because his hands are marked and stink of Favour’s blood. Owolabi would never be the same again because fingers would always point at him as the person who murdered his own girlfriend to get rich quick. He would have gone into the anal of history as a young murderer while his mates are breaking the roofs in different endeavors, both locally and internationally.

Unfortunately, this get rich-quick-syndrome among the young ones is eating deep into the fabric of the society. Once they are nabbed, they claim they are poor or blame it on the devil. Well, killing somebody for money ritual is not a business and has nothing to do with being poor or lack. It is the mindset of such offenders.

Poverty has nothing to do with killing, rather consistent hard work drives poverty away. It is shocking how young ones sell their conscience to the devil and have completely removed their thought on the things of God. If not, how on earth would a boy of 23 carry out such a monstrous crime?

Unfortunately, Owolabi is not alone in this saga. It is just that luck ran out on him on the said day. So many other young people are engaged in all manners of criminalities, ranging from all manner of sexual misdemeanor to full cyber crime, Yahoo-Plus, rituals, trading and injection of high substances while their female counterparts get involved in mini-and-full blown prostitution all in a bid to get rich quick. The use of social media became the canvass to orchestrate their act in a smart, gentle and calm look without any airs around them.

Let it be a collective responsibility for all if we want to enjoy our youths and see them become leaders of tomorrow. It is also a big call on all parents to begin to look inwards and do their best in raising the children. It is not late to start teaching morals and instill the fear of God into the young ones. There is a problem at hand and all must be fully involved.

Women and mothers, the die is cast. This is the time to fight evil on our knees, in our prayer closets. Replacing the speed of chasing money with more commitment at home will reduce the rate of the gruesome murders of young girls.

Leaders of thought, religious bodies, various institutions and authorities, the end time is here and we are in a perilous state. For once, let the teachings be intensified more on holiness, morals, and heavenly gains to stop the get rich-quick syndrome and futuristic rituals.

Politicians, both male and female, you are not exempted as you were elected into various offices to lead by example. When you abandon your constituency development and amass and brandish public wealth, know that the young ones are watching and want to emulate you. If you stand with the late Favour Dailey- Oladele, and feel for the family she left behind, make a New Year resolution today to be of good conduct, show integrity and be held accountable.

With many thanks to Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) who has promised that in 2020, NCAC would embark on nationwide cultural advocacy that would discourage Nigerians from embarking on illegal and illegitimate means of becoming wealthy. That is the spirit in the New Year and I urge other heads of parastatals to emulate Runsewe in saving our youths and the society. It is doable and can be done!