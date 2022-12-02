Some youths and adolescents who benefited from the community-based HIV and AIDS counselling and testing in Kaduna State have commended the Hope for the Village Child Foundation (HVCF) for the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the activity took place on Thursday at Mararaban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state to commemorate the 2022 World AIDS Day.

The sensitisation, counselling and testing services were organised by HVCF with support from Kaduna State AIDS Control Agency.

According to them, bringing the services to their doorsteps will encourage more people to submit themselves for testing, thereby leaving no one behind in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

A benefiacry, Ms Anastasia Jonathan, said she got tested because the service was brought to her community and was encouraged by the turnout of people.

The visibly excited Jonathan described the experience of knowing her HIV status as “life changing”.

“I am so excited to finally know my HIV status courtesy of Hope for the Village Child Foundation who brought the services to my doorstep.

“Now that I know that I am HIV negative I will do everything I can to remain negative and encourage my peers to also take steps to know their status,” she said.

Also, Mr Hosea Bala, who was also tested for the first time, said that he was encouraged to get tested because the testing service was a few walking distance from his home.

The 27-year-old Bala said that he did not get tested earlier because he was not sure he would be able to handle the result if it turns out positive.

“But then, I noticed people are just collapsing and dying these days and I saw the need to get tested, at least to know my HIV status.

“However, walking to a health facility for an HIV test was a challenge for me, so I kept procrastinating until today. I came running when I heard that HVCF was testing people for free.

“Now that I know my HIV status, I feel like a huge burden has been lifted off my chest. I really thank the organisation for the opportunity,” he said.

On his part, Mr Haruna Bulus, 40, said: “I was just passing by when I heard an organisation was providing free HIV/AIDS counselling and testing service and I decided to present myself to be tested.

“I am so happy that at last, I know my HIV status, and this will encourage me to curtail all risky behaivious to remain negative.”

The Village Head of the community, Mr Auta Ganyi, commended the NGO for working with the state government to stem the scourge of hIV/AIDS in his community.

Ganyi said that the community testing services would provide an opportunity for people that do not know their HIV/AIDS to get tested.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, HVCF, Rev. Sister Juliana Ekwoanya, said that the event was organised to sensitize, counsel, and provide testing services to community members at their doorsteps.

Ekwoanya pointed out that World AIDS Day provides an avenue to remind people of the existence of HIV and AIDS and those that die from the disease.

“But more importantly, we want the people to know what people need to do to prevent contracting the disease and remain free of the virus, and if positive, begin treatment to live a healthy and quality life.

“The idea is that, while we remember those who died from the diseases, we must equally protect others from getting infected and this can only happen when people are tested to know their status,” she said.

Also, Mrs Sandra Obanewo, Focal Person, Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV/AIDS, Chikun LGA, thanked HVCF for the initiative, stressing that testing was key to winning the fight against the virus.

NAN reports that a total of 255 youths, adolescents, older women and men were tested and only one person tested positive to the virus. (NAN)