From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President of Nigeria Youth Alternative Council (NYAC) Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu said the not too young to run Bill was not to bring just anyone who fancies the perks of office to come to lay hold of political leadership but rather it is meant to stir up the passion of young men and women with the innate leadership skill.

Odimbu in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, noted that Nigeria deserves a new beginning to move progressively without any form of interruption, adding that the solution is in the hands of the youths.

He said his mission at the 9th Assembly is to provide an effective representation for the people of his constituency, state and the nation at large.

He said “My immediate tasks would involve; Expedite the creation of large, medium & Small Scale industry in every local government in my constituency using available contacts. Endorse legislation that supports youth development, employment and empowerment.

Encourage effective laws that seek to secure society from criminal activities. Support intervention initiatives that would provide solutions to our national issues.

Build friendship across the aisle to ensure our people benefit from the legislation that seeks the growth and development of the nation. Youth and Women Empowerments and Employments.

The problem with our constituency our state and even our nation is not rocket science! It doesn’t need eternity to tackle the challenges facing us as a people. It only requires visionary, dynamic and committed leadership to set the roadmap and vigorously pursue the accelerated development of our society.

It is on these grounds that I have stepped out to run for the HOR seat of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency with the firm conviction that I have what it takes to secure all-inclusive growth for our people in the 4 local government areas.

The choice we face in the forthcoming election is either to keep things as they are, or make a fundamental paradigm Shift from the current status quo in order to engender strategic growth in our polity.