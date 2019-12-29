Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has stated that his acclaimed energetic disposition on the throne is derived from his faith in the future of the youths of Iwo land and Nigeria as a whole, insisting he would do all within his powers to ensure he turns out better leaders for Nigeria.

At a one- day Employability and Entrepreneurship Summit recently held in his hometown, Oba Akanbi stressed that developing potentials in Nigerian youths was one of the reasons he struggled for the throne of his forefathers.

He announced a N2m startup fund for the empowerment, imploring beneficiaries to judiciously use the privilege to shape their future and benefit the country just as he tasked Nigerian youths to engineer innovative ideas capable of challenging old orders.

The summit was organized by Arise and Impact Nigerian Youths Initiative in partnership with Uniplan Integrated Services.

“Each beneficiary will be given N100, 000 to support their business. Ten out of the participants at this summit will be selected while the remaining 10 will be distributed to the three local governments of Iwo land- Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We will test run the youth empowerment with N2m for a start while we float the scheme fully next year,” he promised.

He also called on the youth to show interest in a new innovative working system different from the old ways, also calling on them to start thinking digitally in order to be relevant in the new world being shaped by technology.

“As a traditional ruler, I have led several struggles against traditional corruption. I want to appeal to the youth for a change of mind. The system we met on ground is not working. We will stop complaining the day youths are ready to challenge the old styles on ground,” he said.

The traditional also paid a surprise visit to the workshop of a cobbler, Rasheed Onilude in the town and bought all his wares, after which he also gave him some money to expand his business.