Though the maiden Youth Basketball Camp aimed at talent hunt and development of youngsters in Gombe State has ended, the result still lingers in the minds of the youths who are now asking for more.

The Clinic, which enjoyed the co-sponsorship of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was organised by Adamu Yolah foundation in-conjunction with Jordan Nwora Foundation, with the objective of developing youngsters, and social academic development as its main objective. Hosts of the clinic, Musa Adamu who is also the General Manager of the Nigeria Basketball National team, described the clinic as not only timely but a dream come true, since it was consummated on the platform of giving back to the society as it offered opportunities for good education and better life for the youths, adding that the Camp has come to stay as an annual event.

In his remarks, Alex Nwora of the Jordan Nwora foundation said he was fulfilled concerning the turn out of young basketball players.