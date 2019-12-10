Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Enugu State chapter has lauded the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over current efforts to restore the master plan of Enugu metropolis.

The group enjoined stakeholders to support the governor towards ensuring that the state was moved to another level of development.

A statement by Chairman of NYCN Enugu state, Mr. Henry Atigwe and his secretary, Comrade Sunday Udeh in Enugu, yesterday, said though the demolition of illegal structures were necessary for the laudable intentions of government to be achieved, such demolitions must be done with human face.

“On the issue of restoring the master plan, we wish to commend the efforts of the pragmatic chairman, Enugu state Capital Territory Development Authority, Mr. Joseph Onoh, in trying to sanitize the capital city.

“We plead with the general public to give him maximum support for the betterment of our dear state as he is poised to bring back the glory of Enugu state as the capital of the Eastern region with his team of professionals in the agency”, the youths stated.

The group also commended the security agencies and the state fire service in their efforts towards ensuring the protection of lives and property during the forthcoming festive season.

They identified the ongoing fire awareness programme organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in partnership with the state Fire Service in all the major markets in the state as a worthy development.