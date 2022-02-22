Convener/National Coordinator of the Not-Too-Young-To-Perform (NTYTP) Leadership Development Advocacy Group, James Ezema, has said it is possible for youths to takeover leadership positions in the country.

He stated this while commending the Kogi State chapter leaders of the group for their efforts towards realising the aims and objectives of the organisation, charging them to continue on the path of hard work.

The national coordinator, who met some members of the state executive in the company with the Interim National Secretary, Mallam Bello Muhammed, urged more youths to join politics.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Saturday, the national leader of the group said politics is not as difficult as it seems if young people can come together and form a formidable force.

Ezema, who told Nigerian youths that lack of money is not their greatest challenge in politics, said once younger generation of people can come together, money will not be a major barrier for venturing into elective offices, even the presidency.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Our comrades and younger people across the country must realise that money is not their greatest hindrance if they want to join politics. What can stop them is lack of unity and requisite commitment to the course of raising younger generations of leaders across the country in line with the NTYTP strategic master-plan.

“We have what it takes to change Nigeria for good but nobody among the older generation of leaders will voluntarily leave the political space for the youths.

“It is left for the youths to unite, get committed to the power game and wrest political power from our fathers, mothers, and grandparents who currently dominate the Nigerian political space,” he said.