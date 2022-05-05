From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has condemned a clash that ensued between two factions of youths which claimed three lives during a Sallah Durbar procession on Wednesday around Jekadafari quarters in the state capital.

The Governor called for calm as he described the act as senseless and commiserated with families that lost loved ones to the clash and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

According to him, in a statement that was issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, the state government: “wishes to categorically warn the citizens, especially youths, against any act that will undermine the prevailing peace and tranquillity of the state.

He directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act. According to Misilli, Governor Yahaya said, “We condemn in strong terms this unfortunate situation and commiserate with the affected families.

“We also urge all aggrieved persons and residents to remain calm and allow justice to run its due course, as efforts are underway by security agencies to ensure that those liable for the crime are brought to book”.

Misilli added that the governor had earlier led a delegation to the funeral prayer for two of the deceased at the Gombe Specialist Hospital as he vowed to continue making steps toward protecting the lives and properties of the citizenry.

Confirming the incident to Daily Sun the state’s police command assured that the situation was under control as it has launched a full-scale investigation.

According to the public relations officer of the command, ASP Mahid Muazu, the police were yet to make any arrest relating to the incident which occurred during the Durbar procession by a group of horse riders who accompanied the Emir of Gombe on a Sallah Homage to the state governor.

However, he assured that the investigation was ongoing and that the police are not only going to arrest the perpetrators but also looking at ways of preventing a reprisal and reoccurrence of the clash.