An organization, Progressive Uburu Youths, has commended the co-founder of Ebele/ Anyichuks Foundation, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, for building houses for widows and generally helping the poor in society.

In a birthday goodwill message signed by Enekwachi Ene Odii and Kingsley Chukwu Obini (Currency), the group noted that although people die everyday on the road, school, church, farm, place of work and hospitals, God preserved him from danger.

“Our country has been categorized by a United Nation agency as one of the unsecured areas of the word to live in. Nearly two third of the country is suffering heavily as a result of insecurity, equating us with such failed countries as Yemen and Afghanistan. Thomas Hobbes had Nigeria in mind is his description of life as short, brutish and nasty.

“So, in Nigeria, birthday is celebrated by family and friends to thank the Lord for giving you more days to live and also rejoice with your friends. On this note, we take it as a mark of respect to celebrate one of our own, who has distinguished himself among men.” Noting that he was born to a humble family but he weathered the storm and scaled the ladder and became successful in many business endeavours, “the heavens had seen that a successful Anyi chuks would be a blessing to multitudes looking for direction, shelters, welfare and encouragement to be the best of what they are.

“In manifestation of the Lord’s grace and blessings, he and wife, Chief Ebele Chukwuma Odii floated Ebele/Anyichuks Foundation to cater for the needy and welfare of the general masses. He has sheltered over 300 families across four West African countries. His scholarship scheme has hundreds of students in universities/

“He rescued over 100 EBSU students and paid their fees to enable them partake in their last semester examination. His hospital outreach has continue to pay for indigent patients at different hospital in the states and South West states.

“His foundation was highly recommend by the Federal Government with many awards from different organization for his impact during the global lockdown occasional by COVID-19. He touched lives and gives hope to helpless citizens. It will be a sin not to celebrate your special day. “Anyichuks, the women you are building house for in Uburu, numerous student across the length of Uburu under your scholarship, financial and capacity boosting to many youths and those employed under are your footprints that will be difficult to erase. The Progressive Uburu Youths collectively pray to God to add more healthy years to your age and bless the works of your hands in order to cater for the numerous souls under your care. May you never know a better yesterday.