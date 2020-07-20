Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Youths in Delta State on Monday condemned the purported invasion of the Palace of the Obi (King) of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state and the subsequent alleged abduction of the monarch, Chukwunonso Nwoko, by police operatives.

Operatives had in the wee hours of Saturday, reportedly stormed the palace to allegedly whisk the monarch away for interrogation over a case of suspected murder.

The youths, under the umbrella of Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W) described the action of the police as a complete desecration of the traditional institution and a dent on the image of the revered custodians of the culture and customs of the people.

But Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa said the monarch was not abducted, adding that “we went there to arrest him for failing to honour an invitation extended to him. He has since gone home after he apologized for his refusal to honour the initial invitation.”

Regardless, the obviously agitated youths said it was an act of brigandage and unruly for operatives to storm the palace in a commando style, insisting that the action was not only nauseating, but insulting, ridiculing, uncalled for and above all, unacceptable.

In a statement by the national publicity secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo, AYF-W said the police action is coming at a time when the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force is building the much needed synergy with the civil populace.

“It was shocking to learn that policemen had in the early hours of Saturday invaded the Palace of the Obi and abducted HRH, Obi Chukwunonso Nwoko like a common and wanted criminal over some allegations bothering on the killing and burial of some unnamed persons in his palace.

“We deem this act as a complete desecration of our traditional institution and a dent on the image of the revered custodians of our culture and customs.

“It is even more worrisome coming at a time when the Nigerian Police is building the much needed synergy between them and the civil populace.

“Although we know that nobody is bigger than the law, we insist that as the chief custodian of the Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom, that act of brigandage and unruly actions at the Obi’s palace by men of Nigerian police to state the obvious, is very nauseating, insulting, ridiculing, uncalled for and above all, unacceptable.

“It is unarguable that the place of the traditional institution in attainment of a peaceful society cannot be over emphasized hence, it is pertinent for the Nigerian police to apply caution and deploy the best policing practices in dealing with matters involving our traditional stools just as they treat some highly placed individuals and political office holders.

“In furtherance of this, AYF-W remains resolute and categorically state that we are committed to championing the cause of peaceful coexistence of all and sundry while reiterating our unwavering commitment on the need to partner with the police and other security agencies in building a stronger police/people partnership that will foster a more robust and collaborative fight against all forms of crimes and criminality in the state and the nation as a whole to make the society a better place for all to live in,” it stated.