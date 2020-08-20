Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A group, Pan African Youths Union, has conferred the 2020 African Youths Role Model Award on the chairman, Jega Local Government Council, Kebbi State, Alhaji Shehu Mashal Jega.

The union has it’s Head Office in Taif, Khartoum, Sudan. The conferment of the prestigious award was contained in a letter signed by the union’s commissioner, Youths Political Participation in Africa, Oladele John Nihi, on behalf of the President, Tahina Juliana Ratovoson. The union said the award was conferred on Mashal in view of his national, continental and global selfless and tireless mentorship of Nigerian youths in particular and African youths in general. It urged Masha to sustain his support, commitment, passion and belief in youths.