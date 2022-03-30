From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), South East, has congratulated the newly elected Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Emma Eneukwu.

Eneukwu who emerged after being chosen as one of the consensus candidates during last week’s National Convention of the party in Abuja was before now the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South East.

In a congratulatory message delivered by APYF South East Coordinator, Titus Nnamani, the group described Eneukwu as an exemplary party man who would consolidate the gains of the party in Southern Nigeria.

They also congratulated the National Vice Chairman, South East, Ijeomah Arodiogbu and the South East Zonal Youth Leader, Ikenna Anyalewechi who were also elected at the convention.

‘We heartily congratulate our leader, Chief Emma Eneukwu on his emergence as the Deputy National Chairman of our great party in Southern Nigeria.

‘We are not surprised at his emergence because he has over the years demonstrated his prowess as an astute administrator.

‘This he has shown with the way our party has progressed over the years while he led the party in the South East. We are certain that he will replicate these qualities in his new position.

‘We also congratulate Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu for emerging the National Vice Chairman of our party in the South East. We believe that this represents a new chapter in the growth of the party in this region.’

The group also enjoined the new leaders to use their positions to bring lasting peace to the party in the South East noting that the party will benefit more if all the aggrieved members are brought back to its fold.

They equally thanked President, Muhammadu Buhari, ‘and other leaders of our great party whose exemplary leadership and wise counsel led to the success of the convention.

‘With the successful conclusion of the National Convention, our great party is good to go for our primaries within the timeframe prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).’