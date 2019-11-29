Perpetua Egesimba

Youths in the country have been advised to shun societal vices and be shining examples for the young ones for the development of the nation.

It was a day to remember as the Youth Department of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Lagos State Chapter inaugurated new leaders to pilot the affairs of the organisation.

The event which had in attendance members of the organisation from various churches across the state was also used as a medium to educate the youths on the dangers of indulging in social vices.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new officers, the Lagos State Chairman of OAIC, Special Apostle Pastor Yinka Odutayo said the OAIC is a part of the Christian Association of Nigeria which has the aim to remould the youths into better individuals for nation building.

According to him, the organisation invited some health workers that enlightened the youths on some of the vices that could damage their lives.

“The youths are the ones that will take over from us. If we don’t train them, they cannot be assets to us and the nation. We need to groom them. We also arrange regular outreach for the youths so that they can be good material for the future.”

He said about 12 youths were inaugurated. He also advised the inductees to show the way for others to follow and also uphold the teachings of the Bible.

Lagos youth chairman for the organisation, Gabriel Dada said the purpose of the organisation was to bring Christian youths together to be tools for economic and social growth in the society.

“Looking at what our predecessors have done, they have started the race and we are just collecting the baton and we are pressing forward, he said.”

Dada said a religious institution is a place where correction is meant to take place in the life of an individual. He said in their little way, members of the group are trying to preach against crimes so that the youths could be built into good and responsible individuals.

Public Relations officer of the group, Odichimma Dike said the programme highlighted the responsibilities given to the youths as people who should contribute towards the betterment of the society.

“We want the youths to know that God has given them the potential to add towards making our society better. If you look around, you will find out that there are a whole lot of vices being perpetrated by the youths. But those who are the Christian youths, who understand the word of God and their role in developing the nation, should desist from doing those things that will dent the name of the church and the image of the various organizations they represent.”

He stated that nation building is not only for the government, adding that faith-based organisations also have roles to play.