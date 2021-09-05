By Gilbert Ekezie

The Abia State Town Unions Association National, Youths Wing has condemn in strong terms , the various extortion points mistaken as security checkpoints in the whole of Abia state by Nigerian soldiers and their police counterpart.

The President of the Association, Rt. Comrade Chima Joel Okorie who spoke in a conference on Sunday, was jolted at the barbaric extortion and impunity going on infront of Abia state police headquarters, Umuahia where the Commissioner of police, Mrs Agbede works.

He said the security officials extort Keke Operators, Commercial vehicles , Private car Owners , torture and maim road users unchallenged. “I have not seen this type of notorious act anywhere in my life, in fact, Abia State Youths will no longer tolerate the extortions going on in the State.”

Okorie explained that Abia youths are aware of the security challenges in Nigeria, especially in the North, and are not undermining security measures being put in place by the the Government, but insisted that professionalism should be applied and not extortion of people of the state and other road users.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, DIG Operation, AIG Zone 9, Abia Police Commissioner, the Commandant, Goodluck Jonathan Barracks Ohafia and every other security agencies involved in the extortion business in Abia State to probe and punish their personnel posted to Abia. “We also call on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who is the CSO of the state , the Senators, Reps Members and House of Assembly members from Abia State to intervene to arrest the ugly situation before it becomes a tradition in the state.”