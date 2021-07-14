Youths in Anambra State are tasking themselves, raising funds to mobilize grassroots support for Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), Dr Nelson Omenugha, disclosed this to Daily Sun in an exclusive interview. He said that the move was borne out of the young people’s desire to ensure that their role model actualizes his governorship aspiration.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was elected the candidate of APGA for this year’s poll at the party’s primary election held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, the state capital.

“We are funding ourselves. And by next week, we are going to publish the list of the people that have contributed to YESS. These are young people. We have different categories.

“We have the emeralds, those who have given us N1 million and above. A young person who is less than 32 years has given us almost N2 million for this project. His name is there.

“And we have people who have given us N500,000 plus. We have them in the category of platinum. We also have people who have given us N250,000 and above but less than N500,000. We have them in the diamond category.

“And we have people we call the growth category. Those who have given N100,000 to almost N250,000. We have the one for N50,000 and above but under N100,000. And then we have the grows category which is N1,000 to N50,000.

“And I can tell you, under that grows category, we have young people, 98 of them, invested there for these two years that YESS is set to celebrate.

“We also have the silver category. It’s for those that have given N50,000 and up but less than N100,000. We have 19 of them. We have different categories.

“By Sunday next week, we will publish these names and thank them for their support and also tell them what we have been doing with the money. So, the funding comes from the young people”, Omenugha said.

