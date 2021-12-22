From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Youths drawn from across the Niger Delta region, have commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, for unprecedented commitment to the development of the region.

This was even as the Niger Delta youths appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to be in a hurry in constituting the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The development took place in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, where the youths hailed Akpabio for conceiving and implementing projects in line with well-defined vision and strategies.

The youth group said the evidence so far showed that Akpabio was well informed of what is expected of him and he is rising to the occasion admirably.

Media aide to Akpabio, Jackson Udom, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said at a meeting in Owerri, the youths particularly commended Akpabio for giving priority to basic infrastructures such as roads, electricity, education, portable water, health, land reclamation, construction of jetties and canalization.

“Senator Akpabio is proffering permanent solutions to the Niger Delta problems. He is giving succour to the afflicted, building bridges of friendship across the region and giving the people a sense of belonging,” the group said.

The Youth Leaders equally spoke on the percent contribution of oil companies from their annual budgets to the NDDC, the huge debt owed the commission by International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the region, Akpabio’s doggedness and sincerity about how to go about the financial needs of NDDC’s recurrent and capital expenditure.

In an address read on behalf of the youth groups in the Niger Delta by the President, Coalition of Progressive Niger Delta Youths (CPNDY), Mr Chukwuma Nwabueze, the youth leaders praised Akpabio for properly and efficiently managing the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

They also applauded the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State for galvanising the people into lending full support to the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its resolve to transform the region.

“Our attitude to the call for the constitution of the board for the Niger Delta Development Commission in 2021 is one of extreme caution. We therefore urge President Muhamadu Buhari not to yield to the temptation of constituting the NDDC Board now,” the group said.

The youths also highlighted the ongoing East West Road project, the 1050 bed space hostel in the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, human capital development, skills acquisition centres in all the nine states of the Niger Delta and the132kv substation in Ondo State, which will supply power to about five local governments as some of the projects executed by the NDDC under the strict supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.