Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has dismissed the Eastern Security Network (ESN) launched on December 14 by IPOB as a social media network with no recognition.

Its founder, Ralph Uwazuruike, who said this yesterday when he featured on a live television programme, said only South East governors have the power to establish a security outfit for the region.

“There is nothing like ESN. Nobody believes in ESN; that was just an internet affair — social media network. They did that on the social media.

“Nobody recognises ESN. I do not recognise ESN, personally; because nobody has the right to provide security for me when it is not legal; when it is not with the force of the law.

“You do not have more security than Uwazuruike as an individual in the South East. Like now, I’m willing to donate 5,000 men and women to the South East governors to work with them without interference.

“No individual, no matter what you are, without consultation should establish a security outfit for the region. It doesn’t happen. It is only Ebuleagu, established by the governors that is recognised as a security outfit for the region,” he said.

“It is only the governors that have the authority to establish a security outfit for the South East. No individual has the right to establish any security outfit for the region.”

Also reacting, Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders commended the governors.

In a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, the group described the birth of Ebebeagu as “the first bold step taken by our governors.

“But we must ensure the outfit is not politicised. (We must avoid) a situation were persons who are not capable are given preference and appointed to head positions they can not deliver.

“The new outfit must live up to the expectation of the people. The personnel of the outfit should be trained in line with the 21st century challenges facing the region.”