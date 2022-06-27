From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday, told politicians vying for different political offices that Nigerians are wiser and more determined to participate in electing credible and competent leaders in the 2023 general election.

He said Nigerians, particularly the youths are intelligently mobilising to cast their votes beyond the sentiments of tribe and religion, hopefully, to elect decent and people-centred leaders who would bring the needed change and progress.

Kaigama, who delivered his homily at St. Louis’ College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, yesterday, added that the youths were more determined, this time, to participate in the process of choosing their political leaders, hence the increased interest in getting registered to get permanent voters’ cards (PVCs).

He challenged eligible Nigerian voters yet to register or collect their PVCs to quit procrastination and go for their PVCs so they can participate in the political process that would herald the emergence of new political leaders.

“Play your part by being good disciples and patriotic citizens. Do all that is good and honourable without procrastinating, for procrastination is the thief of time.”

Kaigama also lamented the increasing drop in value of life, occasioned by increasing brutal activities of armed non-state actors who have continuously unleashed terror on Nigerians, in their farms, homes, roads and everywhere.

“In our country today, life is increasingly becoming valueless. Life is taken at will and people kidnapped even from their homes. The Supreme Court ruling in the US on Friday, in favour of the protection of human life in the womb, should impel our authorities to protect life both in the womb as well as outside,” he said.