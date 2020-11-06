The founder of the Henrich Akomolafe Initiative, an idea focused on creating a sustainable future for Africa through educating children and youth, skills and talents for personal and economic development through training and exhibition for less privileged children, providing health care for less privileged children and windows, and mentoring, grooming future leaders, has called on Nigerian youths all over the world to use the recent agitation for good governance and end to police brutality to come into politics, if they really want a change for Nigeria.

Akomolafe stated this during an interview with journalist in Abuja. According to him, “The older generation won’t relinquish power so easily, until the Nigerian youths stop social media activism and participate in real governance to make a change.”

He explained that he’s making consultations with his local community and party stakeholders to see if he would be running, come 2023, in Ekiti State: “Nothing good comes easy. We can’t continue to dwell in the past and complain with no actions.”