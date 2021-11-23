From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Youths of Uzairue clan in Etsako West local government of Edo State yesterday neutralized attempt to arrest the clan head, His Royal Highness, Kadiri Omogbai, the Ogieneni of Uzairue by the Directorate of State Security service (DSS).

It was gathered that the incident happened yesterday on the Benin-Abuja road when the traditional ruler was on his way to his palace.

It was gathered that DSS officials blocked the traditional ruler at Ayua junction on the road and attempted to drag him to their vehicle and whisk him when the youths stormed the area and resisted the attempt.

He said following the stern resistance of the youths, the DSS later took the traditional ruler accompanied by the youths to the office of the Police Area Commander at Auchi.

It was gathered that youths mobilized other subjects of the traditional rulers who barricaded entry and exit points in the area to forestall any attempt to arrest their clan head.

According to the source, the DSS alleged that they came to arrest the clan head following allegation that he had hand in attack of somebody they didn’t mentioned..

It was gathered that after several hours at the office of the Area Commander, the police escorted the traditional ruler back to his palace in Jattu, the clan headquarter.

Efforts to reach the state command’s public relations officer, Kotongs Bello, was not successful as calls put across to him were not answered.