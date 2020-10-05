Youths from the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State have thrown their weight behind the re-election of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

The youths said their support for Akeredolu is based on his performance in the last three and half years of administering the state.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Akinrinsola Odunayo gave the pledge when they visited the governor.

He said, “Akeredolu is the man to lead Ondo State to her Cannan land, he has given us a reason. Ondo State is currently on the path of transformation and renewal. Akeredolu is building us, and he is giving us a reason to be optimistic about what the future holds.”

In his response, Governor Akeredolu said he could not afford to lie to the electorate on his achievements and the actual situation of things in the state.

He said promises by his opponents to reduce tuition in the state-owned tertiary institutions were meant to deceive the people as it would be difficult for the state to operate three state universities successfully without an increment in tuition.

He said his focus, if re-elected, would be job creation through entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and agriculture and added he will encourage more students to take interest in studying agriculture.

“Very soon, the College of Agriculture will depend less on government funding. They want to focus on cultivating mushroom for export. They built universities without getting accreditation for any course. We had a Medical School without a teaching hospital. I am building two teaching hospitals in Akure and Ondo town. We are turning Ondo State to a medical hub. We are earning less and doing much. There was a time we earned big but all the money went down the drain. My concern is to move ahead. We will need the best to manage the three universities.”

Akeredolu said when he became governor in 2017; he sent an executive bill to the state House of Assembly for the establishment of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), to see to the policy of investment promotion, business development and wealth creation in the state.

“Today, through ONDIPA, Ondo has moved from number 34 to number 16 in the ease of doing business in Nigeria. By the grace of Almighty God, the Ore Industrial Park is a creation of ONDIPA”, he said